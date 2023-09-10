Carlos Ulberg came out on top when he faced Jung Da Un at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The pair battled it out on the top of prelims, leading to UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland PPV card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

On the last seconds of the fight, the New Zealand light heavyweight forced his opponent from Korea to tap via rear-naked choke, but it was missed by referee Herb Dean. After review, the announced time of submission was 4 minutes and 49 seconds into the third round.

With the victory, Carlos Ulberg improved to 9-1. Auckland’s 32-year-old recorded his fifth win in a row.

Da Un Jung dropped to 15-5-1. The 29-year-old of Taegu, South Korea suffered his third straight defeat.

Carlos Ulberg forces Jung Da Un to tap

After a review following the final horn, Ulberg gets the submission in the last seconds of round 3 ? #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/Hkde7z9U4G — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card results.