Chepe Mariscal takes second-round TKO win against Jack Jenkins at UFC 293

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Parviz Iskenderov

Chepe Mariscal secured his fifth straight victory when he faced Jack Jenkins at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The featherweight bout was featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The American fighter defeated his opponent, representing the country-host, via TKO. The latter got his arm injured and was unable to continue. The fight was stopped by the referee at 3 minutes and 19 seconds into the second round.

With the victory (as announced) by verbal submission, 30-year-old Chepe Mariscal of Cicero, Illinois improved to 15-6. 30-year-old Jack Jenkins of Melbourne, Victoria dropped to 12-3, which snapped his nine-win streak.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.