Gabriel Miranda chokes Shane Young to sleep at UFC 293

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Parviz Iskenderov

Gabriel Miranda claimed the win against Shane Young when the pair squared off at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, NSW on Sunday, September 10. The bout was featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The bout, contested at 149.75-pound catchweight, didn’t go the distance. The Brazilian featherweight defeated his opponent from New Zealand by submission due to a neck crank, choking him to sleep. The referee stopped the fight at 59 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Gabriel Miranda improved to 17-6. The 33-year-old of Telemaco Borba, Parana rebounded from the second-round TKO defeat suffered against Benoit St. Denis in his UFC debut in March 2022.

Shane Young, who didn’t make the required 146-pound weight limit, dropped to 13-8. Napier’s 30-year-old suffered his fourth straight defeat.

