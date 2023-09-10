Israel Adesanya and Sean Strickland squared off in the main event of UFC 293 live stream on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The contest featured two-time middleweight champion of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defending his belt against No. 5-ranked contender of the United States. The scheduled for five rounds championship bout went the full distance.

On the last minute of the first round Strickland scored a knockdown and tried to secure a stoppage. Adesanya weathered the storm. Nevertheless, the challenger managed to force the champion on the back foot, and as the striking game continued for the rest of the fight earned a decision. After five rounds, all three judges scored the fight 49-46.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Sean Strickland became a new UFC middleweight champion. The 32-year-old of Anaheim, California also improved to 28-5 and recorded his third win in a row.

Auckland-based Adesanya failed the first title defense of his second reign. The 34-year-old native of Lagos dropped to 24-3 and lost the title.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Check out Israel Adesanya vs Sean Strickland full fight video highlights below and the winner’s post-fight interview up top.

Some of the video clips below are restricted by region.

Adesanya vs Strickland full fight video highlights

Sean Strickland makes his Octagon walk.

Here comes Israel Adesanya.

Fight time.

Strickland scores a knockdown.

Round de estudio para estos gladiadores estelares #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/qysBogLXhF — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 10, 2023

Striking from Adesanya.

Strickland’s corner.

Strickland's coach did not come here looking for the decision ? #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/q27dxpT42f — UFC (@ufc) September 10, 2023

Strickland lands.

Final round.

STRICKLAND WAS TAUNTING ADESANYA AT THE END ? #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/dhwO1z9ziH — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 10, 2023

Highlights.

Mira las acciones de esta estelar? Quien se la lleva? #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/NWfbMrQeOa — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 10, 2023

Sean Strickland is a new UFC middleweight champion.

