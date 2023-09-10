Subscribe
Jamie Mullarkey rebounds with decision against John Makdessi at UFC 293

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

Parviz Iskenderov

Jamie Mullarkey came out victorious when he faced John Makdessi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The lightweight bout was featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland card live on Kayo.

The Australian mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Canada by unanimous decision. After three rounds all three scores were 29-28.

With the victory, Jamie Mullarkey improved to 17-6. The 29-year-old of Central Coast, New South Wales got back to winning ways after suffering the defeat via second-round TKO against Muhammad Naimov in June.

John Makdessi dropped to 18-9. The 38-year-old native of Halifax, Nova Scotia recorded his second straight defeat.

“It’s the best [feeling], Mullarkey said post-win. “Give a notice to John Makdessi – he is a tough son of a gun, he is an absolute veteran. He’s been in this sport for a long-long time. Give it up for him now.”

“I expected him to fight a kickbox fight. We worked diligently on it. We worked diligently on this camp on out outside game more than anything, staying patient, and as you saw my last fight – not rushing.”

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card results.

