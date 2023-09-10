Jamie Mullarkey came out victorious when he faced John Makdessi at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The lightweight bout was featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland card live on Kayo.

The Australian mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Canada by unanimous decision. After three rounds all three scores were 29-28.

With the victory, Jamie Mullarkey improved to 17-6. The 29-year-old of Central Coast, New South Wales got back to winning ways after suffering the defeat via second-round TKO against Muhammad Naimov in June.

John Makdessi dropped to 18-9. The 38-year-old native of Halifax, Nova Scotia recorded his second straight defeat.

“It’s the best [feeling], Mullarkey said post-win. “Give a notice to John Makdessi – he is a tough son of a gun, he is an absolute veteran. He’s been in this sport for a long-long time. Give it up for him now.”

“I expected him to fight a kickbox fight. We worked diligently on it. We worked diligently on this camp on out outside game more than anything, staying patient, and as you saw my last fight – not rushing.”

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

