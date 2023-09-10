Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane in first round of rematch at UFC 293

New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa claimed a dominant win against American Austen Lane at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The pair squared off in the rematch featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland PPV card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Their first fight in June ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered Tafa unable to continue. Their second clash also didn’t go the distance.

After delivering an overhand right, Auckland-born southpaw dropped his opponent with a big left hand and finished with a series of massive strikes on the ground. The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Brisbane-based 29-year-old Justin Tafa improved to 7-3. 35-year-old Austen Lane of Evanston, Illinois dropped to 12-4.

Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane

LO HACEEE? @justin_tafa consigue un KO ESPECTACULAR en el primer round #UFC293 pic.twitter.com/xWmBtBtlNJ — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 10, 2023

