Subscribe
HomeUFC

Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane in first round of rematch at UFC 293

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

New Zealand-Australian Justin Tafa claimed a dominant win against American Austen Lane at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney on Sunday, September 10. The pair squared off in the rematch featured on the UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland PPV card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

Their first fight in June ended in No Contest due to an accidental eye poke that rendered Tafa unable to continue. Their second clash also didn’t go the distance.

After delivering an overhand right, Auckland-born southpaw dropped his opponent with a big left hand and finished with a series of massive strikes on the ground. The referee stopped the fight at 1 minute and 22 seconds into the first round.

With the victory, Brisbane-based 29-year-old Justin Tafa improved to 7-3. 35-year-old Austen Lane of Evanston, Illinois dropped to 12-4.

Justin Tafa KO’s Austen Lane

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.