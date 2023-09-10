Subscribe
HomeUFC

Kevin Jousset on top in Octagon debut at UFC 293 with submission of Kiefer Crosbie

UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland

MMANewsResultsUFC
Parviz Iskenderov

Kevin Jousset made successful Octagon debut when he faced fellow UFC newcomer Kiefer Crosbie at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The pair squared off in the welterweight bout, kicking off UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The French-New Zealand mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Ireland, via rear-naked choke, forcing him to tap. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Kevin Jousset improved to 9-2. Auckland-based 30-year-old secured his fourth win in a row.

33-year-old Kiefer Crosbie of Dublin dropped to 10-4. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

Get UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.