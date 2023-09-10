Kevin Jousset made successful Octagon debut when he faced fellow UFC newcomer Kiefer Crosbie at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The pair squared off in the welterweight bout, kicking off UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The French-New Zealand mixed martial artist defeated his opponent from Ireland, via rear-naked choke, forcing him to tap. The fight was stopped at 1 minute and 49 seconds into the first round.

With the victory by submission, Kevin Jousset improved to 9-2. Auckland-based 30-year-old secured his fourth win in a row.

33-year-old Kiefer Crosbie of Dublin dropped to 10-4. The defeat snapped his two-win streak.

