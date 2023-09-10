The world championship bout between Regis Prograis and Devin Haney has a new date set for Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The fight, which pits reigning WBC 140-pound champion against undisputed lightweight king, airs live on DAZN.

The new date for the fight, originally targeted for October 28, was announced today by Mike Coppinger (via X).

Two-time world champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June. Battling it out in front of his hometown crown, the 34-year-old native of New Orleans, LA took a split decision against Danielito Zorrilla and made the first successful defense of his WBC super lightweight title.

Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was in action in May in Las Vegas. San Francisco’s 24-year-old undefeated lightweight king scored a unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko and made the second successful defense of his crown.

The official fight announcement is expected to be made by Matchroom in due course.

In the UK and Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs on Sunday, December 10.