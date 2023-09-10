Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney date moves to Dec 9 in San Francisco

Prograis defends WBC 140-pound title against undisputed lightweight king Haney

BoxingEditor's PicksNews
Parviz Iskenderov
Regis Prograis vs Devin Haney date set for Dec 7 in San Francisco
Regis Prograis | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

The world championship bout between Regis Prograis and Devin Haney has a new date set for Saturday, December 9 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The fight, which pits reigning WBC 140-pound champion against undisputed lightweight king, airs live on DAZN.

The new date for the fight, originally targeted for October 28, was announced today by Mike Coppinger (via X).

Two-time world champion Regis Prograis (29-1, 24 KOs) last fought in June. Battling it out in front of his hometown crown, the 34-year-old native of New Orleans, LA took a split decision against Danielito Zorrilla and made the first successful defense of his WBC super lightweight title.

Devin Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was in action in May in Las Vegas. San Francisco’s 24-year-old undefeated lightweight king scored a unanimous decision against Vasiliy Lomachenko and made the second successful defense of his crown.

The official fight announcement is expected to be made by Matchroom in due course.

In the UK and Australia, Prograis vs Haney airs on Sunday, December 10.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland live on Kayo in Australia

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.