Tyson Pedro returns with KO against Anton Turkalj at UFC 293

Tyson Pedro got back to winning ways and handed Anton Turkalj his third straight defeat, when the pair squared off at Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. The light heavyweight bout kicked off UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland PPV card live on Kayo.

In the United States, the event aired on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

The Australian fighter dominated, tagged, dropped and stopped his opponent from Sweden with punches. The referee called it a day at 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the second round.

With the victory by knockout, Tyson Pedro improved to 10-4. The 31-year-old native of Penrith, New South Wales rebounded from the defeat by unanimous decision against Modestas Bukauskas in February.

Anton Turkalj dropped to 8-3. The 27-year-old of Gothenburg, Sweden lost his third fight in a row.

