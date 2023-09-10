UFC 293: Adesanya vs Strickland post-fight press conference follows the MMA event live on Kayo from Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia on Sunday, September 10. In attendance, some of the fighters battling it out on the night.

In the United States, the event airs on Saturday, September 9 live on ESPN+ PPV.

In the five-round main event, two-time UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (24-2) of New Zealand by way of Nigeria defends his title against American No. 5-ranked contender Sean Strickland (27-5).

In the three-round co-main event, Australian No. 6-ranked heavyweight contender Tai Tuivasa (14-5) squares off against No. 8 Alexander Volkov (36-10).

