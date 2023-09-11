Subscribe
Dana White’s Contender Series 62 fight card

Dana White's Contender Series: Season 7, Week 6

Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 7, Week 6 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday, September 12. The fight card features five bouts with MMA prospects battling it out inside the UFC Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship.

In the featured bout, James Llontop (13-2) of Peru and Malik Lewis (6-1) of the United States square off at lightweight. Also on the card, Jhonata Diniz (5-0) and Eduardo Neves (7-1) meet in an all-Brazilian clash at heavyweight.

As well, Steven Nguyen (8-1) faces fellow-American AJ Cunningham (10-2) at featherweight. Plus, Julia Polastri (11-3) of Brazil takes on Patricia Alujas (9-2) of Paraguay at women’s strawweight. In addition, Jean Matsumoto (13-0) of Brazil and Kasey Tanner (6-0) of the United States go head to head at bantamweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series 62 live stream on ESPN+ in the United States. The start time is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12 at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 13 at 10 am AEST live on Kayo.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 62 from practically anywhere.

DWCS 62 fight card

The current Dana White’s Contender Series 62 fight card looks as the following:

  • James Llontop vs. Malik Lewis
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Eduardo Neves
  • Steven Nguyen vs. AJ Cunningham
  • Julia Polastri vs. Patricia Alujas
  • Jean Matsumoto vs. Kasey Tanner

