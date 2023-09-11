Jermell Charlo media workout ahead of Canelo Alvarez clash

Jermell Charlo goes up against Canelo Alvarez live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features American undisputed super welterweight champion challenging undisputed super middleweight king of Mexico. Ahead of the event, “Iron Man” holds a Houston media workout at Charlo Brothers Boxing and Fitness in Sugar Land, Texas.

In Australia, Spence vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Main Event on Kayo.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes, and looks to become a two-division undisputed king.

33-years-old Saul Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound straps.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions square off in side the ring.