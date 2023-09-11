Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez battle it out in the main event at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest features Mexico’s IBF world featherweight champion up against two-time world title challenger of Glendora, California. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

The date when Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez airs live in Australia is Saturday, September 16.

30-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California was in action in May, when he stopped Michael Conlan in the fifth round and successfully defended his title. Los Angeles-based 29-year-old Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) won his previous bout in April by unanimous decision against Enrique Vivas.

The co-main event pits undefeated Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico against Roberto Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Also on the card, Las Vegas-based Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California squares off against Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sevilla, Spain. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez live stream on ESPN+. The date is Friday, September 15. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11:30 pm ET / 8:30 pm PT.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez start time in Australia

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez live stream information for Australia is yet to be confirmed. The date is Saturday, September 16. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1:30 pm AEST.

How to watch Lopez vs Gonzalez in other countries

Boxing fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Gonzalez from practically anywhere.

The respective date and start time vary by location.

Lopez vs Gonzalez undercard

Among the bouts featured on Lopez vs Gonzalez undercard, Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) meet in the all-Mexican eight-round clash at welterweight. As well, Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts goes up against Antonio Moran (29-5-1, 20 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 10-rounder at lightweight.

Plus, Brazilian Olympic gold medalist and former two-time world title challenger Robson Conceicao (17-2, 8 KOs) takes on Humberto Galindo (14-3-1, 11 KOs) of Tijuana, Mexico by way of West Covina, California in an eight-rounder at junior lightweight. In addition, former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California returns in an eight-round featherweight bout against Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs).

Rounding out the card, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight bout against Ricardo Quiroz (13-2, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California. Kicking off the action, John Rincon (7-0, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas and Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico go head to head in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card

The current Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard