Subscribe
HomeUFC

Noche UFC fight card, date, time, tickets, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

MMANewsUFC
Newswire

The Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates Mexican independence day with Noche UFC Fight Night card, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round championship rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) and former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) first met in March at UFC 285. The 30-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico claimed the title against the 35-year-old Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan via fourth-round submission.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between No. 13 Kevin Holland and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena. 30-year-old Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of Riverside, California was in action in July when he submitted Nichael Chiesa in the first round and secured his second win in a row. 26-year-old Della Maddalena (15-2) of Perth, Australia last fought also in July, when he took a split decision against Bassil Hafez and collected his 15th straight victory.

Also on the main card, Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) of Mexico faces Terrence Mitchell (15-3) of the United States at bantamweight. As well, Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) of Mexico takes on Christos Giagos (20-10) of the United States at lightweight. Plus, Fernando Padilla (15-4) of Mexico meets Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) of Canada at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Loopy Godinez (10-3) of Mexico and Elise Reed (7-3) of the United States square off at women’s strawweight. Among other bouts, Roman Kopylov (11-2) goes up against Josh Fremd (11-4) at middleweight and Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico faces off Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil at flyweight.

As well, Tracy Cortez (10-1) of the United States and Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2) of Canada duel at women’s flyweight. In addition, Josefine Knutsson (6-0) of Sweden battles Marnic Mann (6-1) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Alex Reyes (13-3) and Charlie Campbell (7-2) meet in the all-American clash at lightweight.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 tickets

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16 are on sale.

Noche UFC tickets can be purchased through TicketNetwork, TicketSmarter and Vivid Seats.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 – Date & Time

MMA fans in the United States can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 16. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 17. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

Noche UFC fight card

The current Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card

  • Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
  • Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.