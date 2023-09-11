Noche UFC fight card, date, time, tickets, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

The Ultimate Fighting Championship celebrates Mexican independence day with Noche UFC Fight Night card, taking place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The main event live on ESPN+ is a five-round championship rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Several tickets for the event are still currently available for purchase.

Newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) and former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) first met in March at UFC 285. The 30-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico claimed the title against the 35-year-old Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan via fourth-round submission.

The co-main event is a welterweight battle between No. 13 Kevin Holland and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena. 30-year-old Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of Riverside, California was in action in July when he submitted Nichael Chiesa in the first round and secured his second win in a row. 26-year-old Della Maddalena (15-2) of Perth, Australia last fought also in July, when he took a split decision against Bassil Hafez and collected his 15th straight victory.

Also on the main card, Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) of Mexico faces Terrence Mitchell (15-3) of the United States at bantamweight. As well, Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) of Mexico takes on Christos Giagos (20-10) of the United States at lightweight. Plus, Fernando Padilla (15-4) of Mexico meets Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) of Canada at featherweight.

On the top of prelims, Loopy Godinez (10-3) of Mexico and Elise Reed (7-3) of the United States square off at women’s strawweight. Among other bouts, Roman Kopylov (11-2) goes up against Josh Fremd (11-4) at middleweight and Edgar Chairez (10-5) of Mexico faces off Daniel Lacerda (11-5) of Brazil at flyweight.

As well, Tracy Cortez (10-1) of the United States and Jasmine Jasudavicius (9-2) of Canada duel at women’s flyweight. In addition, Josefine Knutsson (6-0) of Sweden battles Marnic Mann (6-1) of the United States at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Alex Reyes (13-3) and Charlie Campbell (7-2) meet in the all-American clash at lightweight.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 – Date & Time

MMA fans in the United States can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 16. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

MMA fans in Australia can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 17. The start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

Noche UFC fight card

The current Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card