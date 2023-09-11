William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta battle it out in the main event at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The contest features Mexico’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder up against challenger of the Philippines. The championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

The date when William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 17.

Undefeated 27-year-old William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico won his previous bout in April by knockout in the second round against Jaime Arboleda. 35-year-old former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines last fought in March, when he defeated Joseph Diaz by split decision and secured his second win in a row.

The co-main event pits WBA Intercontinental featherweight titleholder Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Eastvale, California. The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta start time in USA

Boxing fans in the United States can watch William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 16. The start time is scheduled for 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 11 pm ET / 8 pm PT.

The preliminary card begins at 6:05 pm ET / 3:05 pm PT.

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta start time in Australia

Boxing fans in Australia can watch William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, September 17. The start time is scheduled for 10 am AEST.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ring walks at approximately 1 pm AEST.

The preliminary card begins at 8:05 am AEST.

Zepeda vs Gesta undercard

Among the bouts featured on Zepeda vs Gesta undercard, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas and Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Ciudad Nezahualcoyotl, Mexico go head to head in an eight-round contest at light heavyweight. Plus, Los Angeles-based Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas and Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) of Cancun, Mexico by way of Horsens, Denmark square off in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Among the prelims, Daniel Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado faces Erick Garcia Benitez (4-4, 1 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico in a six-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Alejandro Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, California takes on Roberto Gomez (5-2, 5 KOs) of Distrito Federal, Mexico in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Jordan Cervantes of Montebello, California makes his pro boxing debut against Giovanny Meza (0-4) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight. The full fight card can be found below.

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

The current Zepeda vs Gesta fight card looks as the following:

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Yokasta’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims