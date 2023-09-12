Jermell Charlo: I would have fought Canelo Alvarez years ago

Undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo challenges undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. Ahead of their 12-round world title clash live on Showtime PPV, “Iron Man” held a media workout and previewed his upcoming bout.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) looks to earn undisputed status in a second weight class with a career-defining triumph over Mexican super star. 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound straps.

The contest marks the first showdown between two reigning male undisputed champions in the four-belt era.

At the live-streamed media workout Charlo was joined by his trainer Derrick James. Here is what the participants had to say frpom Houston:

Jermell Charlo

“I’ve been doing this my whole life and now it’s time to put on for my city. Put up or shut up and do what I do. I’m facing one of the best fighters in the world, you have to be excited for this moment.

“Now is the right time for this fight. We’re in our primes and at our best. I wanna shake the doubters off and prove to the world why I’m in this position. There’s a reason I made it this far. I’m gonna show what I’m made of. Everything I’ve done since I was eight years old, I’m putting it all on the line now.

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

“I’m not going to have to worry about losing too much weight. I’ve been sparring bigger guys for a very long time and now it’s about bringing that same mindset that I have at 154-pounds and bringing it up with me to 168-pounds.

“Of course there’s pressure. We have to be dominant and not just rely on a knockout. I have to beat him for 12 rounds. I have to do what I have to do in the ring to protect myself while still being vicious.

“This is a dream come true, just like winning undisputed, winning a world title and making it out the mud was. Once you get this far and see yourself prospering, you just want to keep bringing it. I’m staying focused on handling business.

“We’ve done so much sparring and conditioning. I’m working on the mental as well, because I know it’s not only about the physical. I’ve been training 14 weeks and making sure I do everything I need to.

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

“I just have to stay hungry. And I’ve been hungry. I would’ve fought Canelo years ago, and it probably wouldn’t have been as big as it is now. But I’m not too focused on being in the ring with Canelo, I’m just hungry. I want to win this fight for my city.

“If I accomplish this massive goal, it’ll be hard to top. I’ll be in the record book with the greats of boxing for a long time.

“I’m so dialed in as far as my team and everyone around me. I just need to get in the ring and do what I have to do.”

Derrick James, Charlo’s Trainer

“Having two undisputed championships at the same time would be amazing. It would be historic for Jermell.

“It’s gonna be back and forth early. Canelo has to impose his will, and Jermell has to show him who he is. You have to stop him from being his great self.

Jermell Charlo | Andrew Hemingway/Showtime

“Jermell’s advantage is actually his size. You have to maximize that advantage. It’s about what Jermell is able to do. He doesn’t have to become the guy, he has to be the guy.

“You win the fight in the gym. You’re not pulling a rabbit out of your hat. You have to go in the ring having done it the right way.”

In Australia, Spence vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.