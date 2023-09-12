Joe Cordina has his next fight date made official for Saturday, November 4 at Casino de Monte-Carlo in Monaco, where he faces Edward Vazquez. The contest features Wales’ two-time world champion and current IBF super featherweight titleholder up against challenger of the United States. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout, headlining a world championship doubleheader.

Undefeated 2016 Olympic Bronze medalist Cordina (16-0, 9 KOs) makes the first title defense of his second reign. The 31-year-old native of Cardiff reclaimed the belt by split decision against former champion Shavkat Rakhimov in April.

Vazquez (15-1, 3 KOs) last fought in July, when he scored a unanimous decision against Brayan De Gracia and secured his fourth win in a row. The 27-year-old contender of Fort Worth, Texas makes his first attempt to become champion.

“I’m excited to be fighting at the Casino de Monte-Carlo for a second time as I put my IBF super featherweight World Title on the line against Edward Vazquez,” said Cordina. “I have happy memories of fighting in Monte Carlo, landing the WBA Continental title in my first outing down at super featherweight, and I’m looking to put on another explosive performance on November 4 as I continue to work towards unifying the division. Tune in live on DAZN.”

The event airs live stream on DAZN, excluding France and French overseas territories, Andorra and Monaco (as per Matchroom’s announcement).

In the 12-round co-main event, Sivenathi Nontshinga defends his IBF light flyweight title against Adrian Curiel Dominguez. Undefeated 24-year-old champion Nontshinga (12-0, 9 KOs) of Newlands, Eastern Cape, South Africa makes the second defense of his title, following the win by unanimous decision against Regie Suganob in July. Mexico City’s 24-year-old Dominguez (23-4-1, 4 KOs) last fought in August, when he stopped Ivan Garcia Carrillo in the third round.

Among Cordina vs Vazquez undercard bouts, Souleymane Cissokho (16-0, 9 KOs) of Paris, France by way of Dakar, Senegal defends his WBC ‘Silver’ super welterweight belt against Isaias Lucero (16-1, 10 KOs) of La Paz, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

Also on the card, Julissa Alejandra Guzman and Ramla Ali square off in the 10-round rematch with IBF Intercontinental super bantamweight strap on the line. In their first fight in June, Guzman (13-2-2, 7 KOs) of Ciudad Obregon, Mexico stopped London-based Ali (8-1, 2 KOs) of Mogadishu, Somalia in the eighth round.

Other bouts, as well as ticket information, are expected to be announced shortly. The current lineup can be found below.

Cordina vs Vazquez fight card

Joe Cordina vs. Edward Vazquez, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Cordina’s IBF title

Sivenathi Nontshinga vs. Adrian Curiel Dominguez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Nontshinga’s IBF title

Souleymane Cissokho vs. Isaias Lucero, 12 rounds, super welterweight – Cissokho’s WBC ‘Silver’ title

Julissa Alejandra Guzman vs. Ramla Ali, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – Guzman’s IBF Intercontinental title

In Australia, Cordina vs Vazquez airs live on Sunday, November 5.