John “Scrappy” Ramirez is back in the ring on Saturday, October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he faces former world title challenger Ronal Batista. The pair squares off in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator. The 12-round contest is featured on the card, topped by Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez vs Joe Smith Jr. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

The bout pits No. 2-ranked Ramirez (12-0, 9 KOs) of the United States and No. 7-ranked Batista (15-3, 9 KOs) of Panama. The winner is expected to become a mandatory challenger for Japan’s four-weight world champion Kazuto Ioka (30-2-1, 15 KOs), who earned the WBA super flyweight belt in the rematch against Joshua Franco in June.

Last December it was announced that Ramirez would face then No. 3-ranked veteran Thai boxer Sirichai Thaiyen (64-4, 42 KOs), while the winner would challenge for the belt. The bout didn’t go ahead.

In his previous outing in May, Ramirez took a split decision against Fernando Diaz. In February, the 26-year-old Los Angeles native earned a unanimous decision against Luis Villa Padilla.

“It feels like I’m getting closer to my destination [to be world champion],” Ramirez said about the delay in his world title elimination fight (via press release). “I didn’t have to fight my last two fights [and could wait for the eliminator], but I risked it all. I’m in a good position (WBA No. 2) and would have lost my position if I had lost either of those fights. We went with it and now I’m going to take advantage of this opportunity.”

“This will be my first time fighting in Las Vegas. I call it my destiny, The last time I was there, I watched David Benevidez fight [Caleb] Plant. It [Las Vegas’ boxing atmosphere] was inspiring. I still have a chip on my shoulder, because people don’t know who I am, and I’m not getting respect.”

‘I’m going to destroy this kid’

26-year-old Ronal Batista of Panama City last fought in May, when he was stopped by Julio Cesar Martinez in the 11th round of their WBC flyweight title fight. The defeat snapped his three-win streak.

“It’s a 12, we’re big boys,” Ramirez emphasized,” and I’m back together with ‘Zurdo’ on the same card. It’s an honor to share the ring with him again and I’m going to do the best I can do. I’m more comfortable now. We have the same competitive spirit and even though he’s in the main event, in a positive way, it’ll make me try to do better than him on October 7th.”

“I’m not planning for this fight to go 12 rounds. My last two fights were decisions, but I’m looking for a knockout… I’m going to destroy this kid!”

In the main event on October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, former super middleweight champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) takes on former light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs).

In the UK and Australia, Zurdo vs Smith airs live on Sunday, October 8.