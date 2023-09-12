Subscribe
HomeUFC

Noche UFC free fight: Alexa Grasso submits Valentina Shevchenko to claim title

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

MMANewsUFCVideos
Newswire

Newly-crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko square off in the rematch, headlining Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Ahead of the event, celebrating Mexican independence day, the promotion released the full fight video of their first bout.

Grasso (19-3) and Shevchenko (23-4) first met in March at UFC 285 at the same venue. The scheduled for five rounds bout co-headlined the PPV card, topped by Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane for heavyweight title.

Grasso defeated Shevchenko via face crank in the fourth round. With the victory by submission, the 30-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico claimed the belt and became a new champion in the division, while the 35-year-old of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan failed her eighth title defense.

MMA fans can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live stream on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.