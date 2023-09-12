Newly-crowned flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko square off in the rematch, headlining Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Ahead of the event, celebrating Mexican independence day, the promotion released the full fight video of their first bout.

Grasso (19-3) and Shevchenko (23-4) first met in March at UFC 285 at the same venue. The scheduled for five rounds bout co-headlined the PPV card, topped by Jon Jones vs Ciryl Gane for heavyweight title.

Grasso defeated Shevchenko via face crank in the fourth round. With the victory by submission, the 30-year-old native of Guadalajara, Mexico claimed the belt and became a new champion in the division, while the 35-year-old of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan failed her eighth title defense.

MMA fans can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live on ESPN+.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live stream on Kayo.