Canelo Alvarez media workout ahead of Jermell Charlo fight

Saul “Canelo” Alvarez faces off Jermell Charlo live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 30. The contest features Mexico’s undisputed super middleweight champion defending his title against undisputed super welterweight champion of the United States. Ahead of the event, the Mexican star holds a media workout, shows off his skills and previews the upcoming bout.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Main Event on Kayo.

33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco makes the third defense of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts.

Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed champion Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight classes, and looks to become a two-division undisputed champion.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.