Subscribe
HomeUFC

Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 6 results

Dana White's Contender Series 62

MMANewsResultsUFC
Newswire

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 12. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, James Llontop (13-2) of Peru and Malik Lewis (6-1) of the United States go head to head at lightweight. Among other bouts, Jhonata Diniz (5-0) faces fellow-Brazilian Eduardo Neves (7-1) at heavyweight.

Also on the card, AJ Cunningham (10-2) and Steven Nguyen (8-1) square off in the all-American clash at featherweight. Plus, Patricia Alujas (9-2) of Paraguay and Julia Polastri (11-3) of Brazil clash at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Kasey Tanner (6-0) of the United States goes up against Jean Matsumoto (13-0) of Brazil at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 13.

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Tuesday, September 12
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo
Date: Wednesday, September 13
Time: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 62 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 62 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

  • James Llontop def. Malik Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)
  • Jhonata Diniz def. Eduardo Neves by TKO (punch, R1 at 3:15)
  • Steven Nguyen def. AJ Cunningham by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:06)
  • Julia Polastri def. Patricia Alujas by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:05)
  • Jean Matsumoto def. Kasey Tanner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 62 results, UFC President Dana White named the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes James Llontop, Jhonata Diniz, Steven Nguyen, Julia Polastri and Jean Matsumoto.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.