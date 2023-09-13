Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 7, Week 6 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 12. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

On the top of fight card, James Llontop (13-2) of Peru and Malik Lewis (6-1) of the United States go head to head at lightweight. Among other bouts, Jhonata Diniz (5-0) faces fellow-Brazilian Eduardo Neves (7-1) at heavyweight.

Also on the card, AJ Cunningham (10-2) and Steven Nguyen (8-1) square off in the all-American clash at featherweight. Plus, Patricia Alujas (9-2) of Paraguay and Julia Polastri (11-3) of Brazil clash at women’s strawweight. Kicking off the action, Kasey Tanner (6-0) of the United States goes up against Jean Matsumoto (13-0) of Brazil at bantamweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Wednesday, September 13.

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+

Date: Tuesday, September 12

Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

Australia

Broadcast: Kayo

Date: Wednesday, September 13

Time: 10 am AEST

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Dana White’s Contender Series 62 from practically anywhere.

Dana White’s Contender Series 62 results

Get Dana White’s Contender Series 62 fight card and stay tuned for results below.

James Llontop def. Malik Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Jhonata Diniz def. Eduardo Neves by TKO (punch, R1 at 3:15)

Steven Nguyen def. AJ Cunningham by TKO (punches, R2 at 4:06)

Julia Polastri def. Patricia Alujas by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 4:05)

Jean Matsumoto def. Kasey Tanner by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

UFC contract winners

Following the DWCS 62 results, UFC President Dana White named the fighters earning a contract with Ultimate Fighting Championship. The list includes James Llontop, Jhonata Diniz, Steven Nguyen, Julia Polastri and Jean Matsumoto.