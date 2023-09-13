Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez square off live on ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

The contest features Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs), IBF world featherweight champion of Mexicali, Baja California, defending his title against Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs), two-time world title challenger of Glendora, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, undefeated Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico goes up against Roberto Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Kicking off the main card, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California takes on Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sevilla, Spain. The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

