Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez makes his ring return on Saturday, October 7 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, where he faces fellow former-world champion Joe Smith Jr. The pair squares off in the 12-round bout at cruiserweight, contested at 190-pound catchweight. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Ramirez (44-1, 30 KOs) goes through the ropes in Las Vegas for the first time since April 2016, when he scored a unanimous decision against Arthur Abraham to become a new WBO super middleweight champion. Furthermore, “Zurdo” made history as the first Mexico-born boxer to land a world title at 168 lbs.

“Fighting in Las Vegas is an incredible experience,” Ramirez said (via press release). “It’s often referred to as the Mecca of Boxing for a good reason. The city has a rich history in the sport, hosting some of the most iconic and legendary boxing matches. The atmosphere, the energy, and the sheer excitement of fighting in such a renowned location are truly unparalleled.”

“Personally, I enjoy fighting in Las Vegas not just because of its historical significance, but also because of the passionate fan base and overall boxing culture that the city embodies. The lights, venues and the whole ambiance creates a unique and electrifying environment that fuels my motivation and determination. While every fight location has its own charm, Las Vegas has a special place for any boxer. It’s a place for any boxer. It’s a place where dreams are made and legacies are forged, and I’m honored to be part of a tradition every time I step into the ring there.”

‘The loss in my most recent fight was undoubtedly a significant learning experience for me’

Ramirez last fought in November 2022 in Abu Dhabi, where he dropped a unanimous decision against reigning WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol in his bid to become a two-division world champion. In his next fight in Las Vegas, the 32-year-old native of Mazatlan, Sinaloa takes on 33-year-old former WBO light heavyweight champion Joe Smith Jr (28-4, 22 KOs) of Long Island, New York. The latter also looks to get back to winning ways, after suffering the defeat via second-round TKO against unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev in June 2022.

“Win or lose, I’m always looking to improve. While the loss was disappointing, it provided me with invaluable insights. Physically, I’m pushing myself even harder in training to ensure I’m in the best shape possible. I’m always focusing on refining my techniques and working on any weaknesses that were exposed in my previous fight. Mentally, the loss has ignited a new level of determination in me. It reminded me that setbacks are a part of the journey, and they only make us stronger.”

“Overall, this loss is a unique opportunity for growth and transformation into the new division. I’m learning from my mistakes and adapting my strategy accordingly. I’m excited to showcase the improvements I’ve made and to prove that setbacks don’t define me – they motivate me to rise above and come back stronger than ever.

“The loss in my most recent fight was undoubtedly a significant learning experience for me. It provided valuable insights that I’m determined to use to become an even better fighter. Overall, the loss has reignited my motivation and commitment to improvement. I’m dedicated to refining my skills, broadening my fight IQ, and ensuring that I step into the ring as the best version of myself. While setbacks are rough, they are also opportunities for growth, and I’m embracing that philosophy as I continue my journey in the sport.”

Among Zurdo vs Smith undercard bouts, John “Scrappy” Ramirez goes up against former world title challenger Ronal Batista. The pair battles it out in the WBA super flyweight world title eliminator.

In the UK and Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, October 8.