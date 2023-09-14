Angel Fierro is back in the ring on Friday, September 15 at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico, where he faces Brayan Zamarripa. Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd on Mexican Independence weekend, the WBO NABO lightweight titleholder defends his belt against fellow-Mexican of Ensenada, Baja California. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

In his previous bout in March, San Diego-based 25-year-old Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) stopped Eduardo Estela in the seventh round. 26-year-old southpaw Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) last fought in October 2022, when he took a split decision against Jose Vega Ochoa.

“We’re focused on winning this fight on Friday, and then we’re looking for a world title,” said Fierro, who is No. 4-ranked with the WBO. “I’ve been chasing this dream since I was a kid and it’s something that I promised my parents and my daughter.”

“I’m excited to be back in Tijuana. It’s been four years since I fought here at home. I’m very excited to have the fifth defense of my title with all my people.”

“I’m thrilled to be stepping in the ring, it’s a very big commitment having all my people there. I want to give a good show. I feel very excited and content, I’ve handled pressure well. I’ve been practicing mindfulness and I think we’re heading to a big night.”

“I know he’s a brave fighter. When two Mexicans step into the ring it is all-out war, especially on a Mexican holiday. Now he wants to take my title, he must be as hungry as any other boxer fighting for a dream. I think this time the fans will win. It’s motivating to me that another Mexican wants my title, and more motivating knowing that I am now the one being hunted.”

“It’s all-out war, of that I am sure. I will just get in the ring and do my work; show all the hard work we have done as a team. I can imagine a hard fight but getting my hand raised, and then having another victory and heading to bigger stages in America.”

‘I know I am going to come out victorious’

“I’ve been in with knockout artists before, and it doesn’t scare me one bit,” said Zamarripa. “I’ve been training hard, harder than I ever have in my life. I know he’s a big hitter, brings good things to the table, but I am ready, I’ve been doing this my whole life. I will just go out there and show what I am capable of.”

“I’m proud that we’re fighting on Mexican Independence, I’m ready for it and we’ll put on a great show for Tijuana. I don’t know how I will beat him, but I know I am going to come out victorious. After this, we’re going after the best, we want to be ranked in the top ten and that’s what we’re looking for.”

In the co-feature, Erika Cruz and Melissa Oddessa Parker square off at featherweight. Also on the card, Kevin Barron Crespo takes on Christian Olivo Barreda also at featherweight. Plus, Sabrina Maribel Perez defends her WBC interim featherweight title against Skye Nicolson. In addition, Carlos Alberto Garcia and Eduardo Daniel Pena go head to head at welterweight.

In the UK and Australia, Fierro vs Zamarripa airs live on Saturday, September 16.