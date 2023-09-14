Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa weigh-in results

Angel Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) and Brayan Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) battle it out at Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The 10-round contest features WBO NABO lightweight titleholder defending his belt against his compatriot live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.
In the co-main event, Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico faces Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.
Also on the card, Kevin Barron Crespo (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Christian Olivo Barreda (20-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round all-Mexican clash at featherweight. Plus, Sabrina Maribel Perez (18-1-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina defends her WBC interim featherweight strap against Skye Nicolson (7-0) of Australia.
Get Fierro vs Zamarripa full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Fierro vs Zamarripa fight card
- Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
- Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Kevin Barron Crespo vs. Christian Olivo Barreda, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Sabrina Maribel Perez vs. Skye Nicolson, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC interim featherweight title
- Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Carlos Cardenas, 4 rounds, heavyweight
- Carlos Alberto Garcia vs. Eduardo Daniel Pena, 8 rounds, welterweight
- Trinidad Vargas vs. Angel Morales, 4 rounds, junior bantamweight
- Tyshawn Denson vs. Jesus Gutierrez, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
- Danitza Martinez vs. Shadem Natali Medina Aguilar, 4 rounds, bantamweight