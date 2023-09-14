Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa weigh-in results

Angel Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) and Brayan Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) battle it out at Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The 10-round contest features WBO NABO lightweight titleholder defending his belt against his compatriot live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico faces Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Also on the card, Kevin Barron Crespo (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Christian Olivo Barreda (20-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round all-Mexican clash at featherweight. Plus, Sabrina Maribel Perez (18-1-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina defends her WBC interim featherweight strap against Skye Nicolson (7-0) of Australia.

Get Fierro vs Zamarripa full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Fierro vs Zamarripa fight card