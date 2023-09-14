Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa weigh-in results

Fierro vs Zamarripa live from Tijuana, Mexico

BoxingNews
Newswire
Angel Fierro weigh-in results
Angel Fierro | Melina Pizano/Matchroom

Angel Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) and Brayan Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) battle it out at Municipal Auditorium Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The 10-round contest features WBO NABO lightweight titleholder defending his belt against his compatriot live on DAZN. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico faces Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Also on the card, Kevin Barron Crespo (12-0, 9 KOs) meets Christian Olivo Barreda (20-1-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round all-Mexican clash at featherweight. Plus, Sabrina Maribel Perez (18-1-1, 2 KOs) of Argentina defends her WBC interim featherweight strap against Skye Nicolson (7-0) of Australia.

Get Fierro vs Zamarripa full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Fierro vs Zamarripa fight card

  • Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Kevin Barron Crespo vs. Christian Olivo Barreda, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Sabrina Maribel Perez vs. Skye Nicolson, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC interim featherweight title
  • Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Carlos Cardenas, 4 rounds, heavyweight
  • Carlos Alberto Garcia vs. Eduardo Daniel Pena, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Trinidad Vargas vs. Angel Morales, 4 rounds, junior bantamweight
  • Tyshawn Denson vs. Jesus Gutierrez, 4 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Danitza Martinez vs. Shadem Natali Medina Aguilar, 4 rounds, bantamweight

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.