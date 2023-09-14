Canelo Alvarez: I think Jermell Charlo is the perfect fight right now

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez defends his title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo on Saturday, September 30 live on Showtime PPV from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Ahead of their 12-round world title clash, the Mexican superstar held a media workout and previewed his upcoming bout.

33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) of Guadalajara, Jalisco looks to become the first boxer to make three successful defenses of his WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO 168-pound belts. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) aspires to become a two-division undisputed king.

The contest marks the first time during the four-belt era when two reigning male undisputed champions go face to face.

At the media workout Canelo was joined by his manager and trainer Eddy Reynoso. Here is what the participants had to say from their Lake Tahoe training camp:

Canelo Alvarez

“I always want to make the best fights out there. I’m excited to be in this fight. This is a fight that people have talked about for a while. I’m excited to show the Charlos my skills. Now Jermell is gonna feel my skills.”

“I think Jermell Charlo is the perfect fight right now. He’s been calling me out for a long time and I never forget. He’s said a lot of things. He never believed in my skills, but he’s gonna find out soon. Him and his brother didn’t believe in my skills and that motivates me for this fight.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“We always prepare 100% no matter where we are. It’s different being here. At the beginning, I couldn’t breathe very well. But right now, I feel great. I’ve found a place that’s made me happy and strong.”

“Charlo will be good at 168 pounds. I’ve made that jump before so I know. I think that when you’re a great champion like he is, it doesn’t matter.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“These kinds of fights motivate me. I like being underestimated. That’s what makes me excited for this fight.”

“I always believe that I’m number one. My whole career. Because you need to believe in yourself. I still believe I’m number one. But I believe there is more than just one fighter alone at the top, there are a few.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I still feel young and fresh. I never think about the end of my career. I just train and fight year after year. I still feel that I’m at my best.”

“I’m very proud to represent Mexico. I have a lot of pride in my country. I feel amazing when I walk into the ring and see all the Mexican flags and hear the Mexican music. It feels great to represent my country.”

Canelo Alvarez | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“I feel great. This is really one of the best camps I’ve ever had. I feel great to be able to train 100% now with my left hand. That’s made me more confident. When you train knowing that you’re healthy, you’ll be more confident in the fight.”

“I like being here in Lake Tahoe because I’m 100% focused. It’s just me and my team and we’re focused on the fight. It makes me feel ready for the fight.”

Eddy Reynoso, Canelo’s Manager and Trainer

“This is gonna be a great fight. Jermell is a great fighter who’s accomplished a lot in his career, so the fans are going to get an excellent matchup.”

“There are times in a career where you have to change things up like training camp locations. We spent five or six years in San Diego and got a lot of great results. The altitude has been great for us here and we feel very good in Lake Tahoe as well.”

Eddy Reynoso | Esther Lin/SHOWTIME

“Canelo is ready to fight whoever it may be. Right now, we’re squarely focused on Jermell Charlo and that’s our task on September 30. We’ll be ready for whoever comes after that.”

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.