Luis Alberto Lopez: I respect Joet Gonzalez, but in the ring there is no respect

Kicking off Mexican Independence Day weekend, Luis Alberto Lopez defends his IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez in the main event live on ESPN from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. Ahead of their 12-round world championship clash, the fighters held the pre-fight press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California makes the second defense of his title. Los Angeles-based Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California makes his third attempt to become champion.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rican sensation Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) and Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela Jr. (21-4, 20 KOs) square off in the 10-round bout at junior middleweight. In the six-round telecast opener, Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) faces off Spain’s Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KO) at lightweight.

Emiliano Vargas, Luis Alberto Lopez and Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Emiliano Vargas and Xander Zayas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

On the top of prelims live stream ESPN+, Mexican standouts Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) go head to head in an eight-round welterweight tilt. Among other bouts, Corpus Christi native John Rincon (7-0, 2 KOs) battles it out against Puerto Rico’s Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera (4-1-1, 2 KOs) in the six-rounder at welterweight.

As well, Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) meets Antonio Moran (29-5-1, 20 KOs) in his first fight since last year’s valiant effort against Vasiliy Lomachenko. Plus, former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) looks to notch his second win of the year in an eight-round featherweight battle against Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs). In addition U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) makes his third appearance of 2023 in an eight-round junior welterweight fight against Ricardo Quiroz (13-2, 7 KOs).

This is what the press conference participants had to say:

Luis Alberto Lopez

“I am happy to fight on an important date for Mexico where Joet Gonzalez and I will be representing our country. We are going to present a real war that night.”

“I respect him because he has had great fights. He has done a great job in his career. But you know that when we get in the ring there is no respect. I am going to take this belt home for my family and for Mexico.”

“It’s going to be a total war. When there are two hungry Mexicans in the ring, they always go at it with everything. We know that Joet Gonzalez is tough. And my goal, as I’ve said, is to knock him out.”

“We are ready as always. I am a fighter who knows how to give exciting fights. I am a warrior who goes forward. They know that when ‘El Venado’ gets in the ring, there will be a great show.”

Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Joet Gonzalez

“This is my third [world title] opportunity. I’m truly grateful. I’ve worked really hard every single time. And every time I step into the ring, I give it my all. I’ve got to win.”

“I’ve always trained hard. I’ve never taken any shortcuts. I’ve always put in the hard work in the gym. But sometimes it’s not your night. It is what it is. But I’m still here, and I’m going to give it my all every time.”

“I’m expecting a great fight. It’s a big day for Mexico. All I have to do is win and become the new IBF world champion. Plain and simple. I can’t go home empty-handed. I’m bringing that belt back home.”

Xander Zayas

“It’s been a great journey. I’m 16 fights in. I’ve been growing. I’ve been learning. I’ve been getting better in and outside of the ring. And I’m excited to put on a show this Saturday night.”

“We’ve been training for the last three or four fights for a ten-rounder. Now I get the opportunity, and I’m going to take advantage of it. I’m facing a Mexican warrior who is ready to put on a show.”

Xander Zayas and Roberto Valenzuela | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“He has a lot of things behind him. Mexican Independence Day is the day after. His family is here with him. He’s probably going to have the crowd behind him. But I’m excited to put on a show and win over the crowd.”

Roberto Valenzuela Jr.

“It is a very important date for me and for Mexico. So, we will do our best to get a good result. This is my opportunity to let everyone know who Roberto Valenzuela is.”

Xander Zayas and Roberto Valenzuela go gace to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“We have been studying him. He is a great boxer. He actually doesn’t have many flaws. But I believe that my hunger to win and move forward in my career is going to be the difference. I know that if I win this fight, we will be on the path to very big fights;.”

Omar Aguilar

“I feel very excited and happy. It is a great date for Mexico and for boxing. So I feel honored to fight on these dates, and what better way to do it than with these people around me? I’m going to give my best in the ring.”

Julio Luna and Omar Alejandro Aguilar | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I learned a lot against Lindolfo Delgado. I matured with that fight. It was a very interesting fight. I hope to take all the experience that I’ve gained and apply in this fight. We are ready.”

Julio Luna

“I’ve come very well prepared, whether it lasts eight rounds or if it ends before. If it ends earlier, even better. But I’ve come prepared either way. Whenever two Mexicans get into the same ring, it is a guaranteed war. I think this will not be the exception.”

Julio Luna and Omar Alejandro Aguilar go face to face | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“The fight with Giovani Santillán gave me a lot of experience. And now I’m trying to get rid of that thorn in my side. I was not happy with that decision, and now I am grateful for this second opportunity.”

Emiliano Fernando Vargas

“It’s a blessing to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me to bring that excitement back to Corpus Christi. It’s definitely something special for me and my father. He fought here, and now I’m fighting here almost 20 years later. It’s very special for us.”

Emiliano Vargas | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

“I’m insanely excited to make my ESPN debut. This is definitely a step up with the opponent I have. It’s only going to make it more of a show. The best comes out of me when I’m facing better opposition. At the end of the day, to get to that world championship level where I know I can compete at and dominate, I’ve got to get through the Spaniard come Friday.”

John Rincon

“I’ve been dreaming for a moment like this since I was a kid. I’m finally here. The hard work is done. Friday night I’m going to put on a great show. I’ll see you all then.”

John Rincon | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

In Australia, Lopez vs Gonzalez airs live on Saturday, September 16.