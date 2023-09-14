Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez weigh-in results

Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) and Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest features IBF world featherweight champion of Mexicali, Baja California defending his title against two-time world title challenger of Glendora, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s unbeaten Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) faces Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Kicking off the main card, California’s Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Spain’s Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Get Lopez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card

Main card

Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title

Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard