Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez weigh-in results

Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez

Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) and Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest features IBF world featherweight champion of Mexicali, Baja California defending his title against two-time world title challenger of Glendora, California. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, Puerto Rico’s unbeaten Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) faces Mexico’s Roberto Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at junior middleweight.

Kicking off the main card, California’s Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) goes up against Spain’s Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KOs). The bout is scheduled for six rounds at lightweight.

Get Lopez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela, 10 rounds, junior middleweight
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Omar Alejandro Aguilar vs. Julio Luna, 8 rounds, welterweight
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, lightweight
  • Robson Conceicao vs. Humberto Galindo, 8 rounds, junior lightweight
  • Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, junior welterweight
  • John Rincon vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera, 6 rounds, welterweight

