Noche UFC start time, how to watch, live stream, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2 airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The Fight Night card is dedicated to Mexican independence day.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

In the five-round main event, reigning UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico defends her belt in the championship rematch against former titleholder Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. Grasso dethroned Shevchenko via fourth-round submission in March at UFC 285.

In the co-main event, No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of the United States and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia battle it out at welterweight.

Also on the card, Terrence Mitchell (15-3) of the United States and Raul Rosas Jr. (7-1) of Mexico meet at bantamweight. As well, Christos Giagos (20-10) of the United States and Daniel Zellhuber (13-1) of Mexico go head to head at lightweight. In addition, Kyle Nelson (14-5-1) of Canada and Fernando Padilla (15-4) of Mexico square off at featherweight. The full lineup can be found below.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 start time in USA

MMA fans in the United States can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on ESPN+. The date is Saturday, September 16. The main card start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 start time in Australia

MMA fans in Australia can watch Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 17. The main card start time is scheduled for 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 9 am AEST.

MMA fans can also connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 from practically anywhere.

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 fight card

The full Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 fight card looks as the following:

Main card

  • Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title
  • Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
  • Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell
  • Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
  • Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card

  • Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
  • Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
  • Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
  • Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
  • Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

