Noche UFC pre-fight press panel, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. Ahead of the event, celebrating Mexican independence day, the fighters partake in the pre-fight press panel and preview their bouts.

In the main event, current UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico defends her title in the championship rematch against former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. Grasso claimed the belt against Shevchenko via fourth-round submission in March.

In the co-main event, No. 13 Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of the United States and No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia square off at welterweight.

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.

