Rafael Pedroza vs Ramon Cardenas weigh-in results

ShoBox: The New Generation

Ramon Cardenas weigh-in
Ramon Cardenas | Ryan Hafey/Premier Boxing Champions

Rafael Pedroza (15-0, 11 KOS) and Ramon Cardenas (22-1, 11 KOs) battle it out live on Showtime from Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest, headlining ShoBox: The New Generation, features unbeaten Panamanian prospect up against hometown favorite. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds super bantamweight. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, undefeated Argentine Mirco Cuello (12-0, 11 KOs) faces unbeaten Los Angeles native Rudy Garcia (13-0-1, 2 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

Kicking off the telecast, undefeated KO artist Freudis Rojas (11-0, 11 KOs) takes on Californian Saul Bustos (15-1-1, 8 KOs). The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

Get Pedroza vs Cardenas ShoBox card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Pedroza vs Cardenas fight card

  • Rafael Pedroza vs. Ramon Cardenas, 10 round, super bantamweight
  • Mirco Cuello vs. Rudy Garcia, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Freudis Rojas vs. Saul Bustos, 8 rounds, welterweight

