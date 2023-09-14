Subscribe
HomeBoxing

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta final pre-fight press conference

William Zepeda defends WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against Mercito Gesta

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta square off live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

The contest features Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs), undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder of Mexico, defending his belt against Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs), former world title challenger of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, WBA Intercontinental featherweight champion Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his title against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In addition, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas meets Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) of Denmark in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card and start time.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.