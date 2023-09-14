William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta square off live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. Two days before the event, the fighters host the final pre-fight press conference, preview their bout and go face to face.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

The contest features Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs), undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight titleholder of Mexico, defending his belt against Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs), former world title challenger of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the co-main event, WBA Intercontinental featherweight champion Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his title against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, Costa Rican Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs). The world championship bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In addition, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) of Houston, Texas takes on Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) of Mexico in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) of Wichita Falls, Texas meets Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) of Denmark in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

