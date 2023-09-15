Angel Fierro and Brayan Zamarripa battle it out at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 10 rounds all-Mexican clash, kick starting Mexican Independence weekend. The event airs live stream on DAZN.

Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) brings to the ring his WBO NABO lightweight belt. In his previous outing in March, San Diego-based 25-year-old stopped Eduardo Estela in the seventh round. At the pre-fight press conference, the hometown favorite said he was looking to secure a world title shot.

“It’s a very important fight that I have coming up, it’s almost like he’s the shark that’s coming for me,” Angel Fierro said. “But I am not intimidated by this challenge that’s in front of me and I am looking forward to the fight.”

“I know going into this fight that he is going to come in and do his best to beat me, I respect him as a fighter, he’s coming for war and when you get two Mexicans going into the ring, you are guaranteed a war; but if I want to be world champion, I need to take this step and beat my opponent to show I am ready for my world title shot.”

“It’s great to be fighting at home for so long not being here and it’s an extra motivation that it’s on Mexican Independence weekend.”

Angel Fierro and Brayan Zamarripa go face to face | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) was in action last October, when he defeated Jose Vega Ochoa by split decision. The 26-year-old southpaw of Ensenada, Baja California said he was “looking for an opportunity like this all my life”.

“It’s a great fight for me, it’s a pleasure to be here, thank you for the opportunity, we’re ready to bring a war to Tijuana for Friday night, I am ready for this, and I will demonstrate what I am capable of,” Brayan Zamarripa said.

“I’m sure he’s going to bring some good stuff to the table but I am ready for it. I’ve been training all my life for a moment like this, I can’t believe I’m here, so I am just getting in that ring on Friday night and give my best and put on a great show for Tijuana and the world.”

“Victory on Friday night, wow, it’s going to mean a lot to me as I have been looking for an opportunity like this all my life, it’s going to be great, and I am ready for this. I’m going to take the moment.”

Among the undercard bouts, Erika Cruz and Melissa Oddessa Parker meet in the 10-round bout with the WBA Continental Americas super bantamweight title on the line. As well, Kevin Barron Crespo and Christian Olivo Barreda go face to face in the 10-round contest at featherweight. Plus, Sabrina Maribel Perez defends her WBC interim featherweight title in the 10-rounder against Skye Nicolson. In addition, Federico Pacheco Jr takes on Carlos Cardenas in the four-rounder at heavyweight.

In the UK and Australia, Fierro vs Zamarripa airs live on Saturday, September 16.