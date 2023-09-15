Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Free fight: Canelo Alvarez stops Caleb Plant to earn undisputed 168-pound title

Canelo Alvarez makes third defense of undisputed super middleweight title against undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo

BoxingNewsVideos
Newswire

Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is back in the ring on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on Showtime PPV.

The Mexican superstar makes the third defense of his title that he earned in November 2021. Battling it out at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo defeated Caleb Plant via eleventh-round TKO.

With the victory, Canelo retained his unified WBA, WBC and WBO belts, and claimed the IBF strap. He ultimately became the first in history undisputed 168-pound king.

Facing off Jermell Charlo in his next fight, Guadalajara, Jalisco’s 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) looks to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful defenses of his title. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed titleholder Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight divisions, and looks to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.