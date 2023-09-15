Undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is back in the ring on Saturday, September 30 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, where he faces reigning undisputed super welterweight champion Jermell Charlo. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout live on Showtime PPV.

The Mexican superstar makes the third defense of his title that he earned in November 2021. Battling it out at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Canelo defeated Caleb Plant via eleventh-round TKO.

With the victory, Canelo retained his unified WBA, WBC and WBO belts, and claimed the IBF strap. He ultimately became the first in history undisputed 168-pound king.

Facing off Jermell Charlo in his next fight, Guadalajara, Jalisco’s 33-year-old Canelo Alvarez (59-2-2, 39 KOs) looks to become the first undisputed champion to make three successful defenses of his title. Lafayette, Louisiana’s 33-year-old 154-pound undisputed titleholder Jermell Charlo (35-1-1, 19 KOs) moves up two weight divisions, and looks to become a two-weight undisputed champion.

The event marks the first time in the four-belt era, when two undisputed champions meet inside the ring.

In Australia, Canelo vs Charlo airs on Sunday, October 1 live on Kayo.