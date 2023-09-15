Noche UFC weigh-in results, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event, newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico defends her title in a five-round rematch against former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. The pair first met at UFC 285 in March, where the champion claimed the title via fourth-round submission.
In the co-main event, No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of Riverside, California takes on No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia.
Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.
Noche UFC fight card
Main card
- Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena
- Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell
- Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos
- Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson
Preliminary card
- Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed
- Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd
- Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda
- Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius
- Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell
- Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann
In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.