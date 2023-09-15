Noche UFC weigh-in results, Grasso vs Shevchenko 2

Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 airs live on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the main event, newly-crowned UFC women’s flyweight champion Alexa Grasso (19-3) of Mexico defends her title in a five-round rematch against former champion Valentina Shevchenko (23-4) of Kyrgyzstan. The pair first met at UFC 285 in March, where the champion claimed the title via fourth-round submission.

In the co-main event, No. 13-ranked welterweight contender Kevin Holland (25-9, 1 NC) of Riverside, California takes on No. 14 Jack Della Maddalena (15-2) of Australia.

Get Noche UFC: Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Noche UFC fight card

Main card

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko – Grasso’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Kevin Holland vs. Jack Della Maddalena

Raul Rosas Jr vs. Terrence Mitchell

Daniel Zellhuber vs. Christos Giagos

Fernando Padilla vs. Kyle Nelson

Preliminary card

Lupita Godinez vs. Elise Reed

Roman Kopylov vs. Josh Fremd

Edgar Chairez vs. Daniel Lacerda

Tracy Cortez vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius

Alex Reyes vs. Charlie Campbell

Josefine Lindgren Knutsson vs. Marnic Mann

In Australia, the event airs on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.