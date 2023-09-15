William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight belt against former world title challenger Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) at The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The pair squares off in the scheduled for 12 rounds clash live stream on DAZN. Ahead of the event, celebrating Mexican Independence Day, the fighters hosted the pre-fight press conference, previewed their bout and went face to face.

Also partaking in the press conference was Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs), who defends his WBA Intercontinental featherweight title against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs). The scheduled for 10 rounds bout serves as the co-feature.

Also in attendance was three-division and five-time world champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs), who defends her unified IBF and WBO minimumweight straps in the 10-rounder against Maria Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs). Plus, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy Promotions Oscar De La Hoya and Partner of Golden Boy Promotions Bernard Hopkins.

Among other bouts featured on the card, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) in the eight-round bout at light heavyweight. Plus, Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) and Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) go head to head in the eight-round bout at middleweight.

This is what the press conference participants had to say:

William Zepeda

“I am extremely motivated for this fight. I’ve always believed that there’s no such thing as an A-side or B-side in boxing. To face a grand rival like Mercito Gesta is a great privilege, and I can’t wait to demonstrate to everyone of what “El Camarón” is made of.”

William Zepeda | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Mercito Gesta

“I am not new in this sport. I will never stop learning. My style always evolves. I am staying in focused with my coach Marvin Somodio. I am so excited to be facing William Zepeda who is undefeated. Zepeda is an up-and-coming fighter. He’s great and he excites me. This opportunity is really hard to miss. Now that Oscar and Golden Boy have given it to me – why not? It’s a good fight. I want to thank Golden Boy for this opportunity.”

Mercito Gesta | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta go face to face | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Victor Morales Jr

“I’m blessed to be on another Zepeda card as a co-main event again on the most important weekend for us Mexicans. We’re very excited to do what we do. If he [Palomares] wants to bring the pressure, we have a game plan for everything. We can do it from the inside and we can do it from the outside. We’re going to go and be victorious one more time.”

Victor Morales | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Victor Morales and Edwin Palomares | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Yokasta Valle

“Thank you to all the media who came. To Oscar, Eric and all of Golden Boy for this big fight against Maria Santizo. We have prepared 100-percent for this fight to give you guys the show you have all been waiting for and one that is worthy for this special Sept. 16 date. I am so excited for the first bell to ring this coming Saturday.”

Yokasta Valle | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Oscar De La Hoya

“September 16 is a tradition of amazing events for boxing. You go back to Julio Cesar Chavez, Juan Manuel Marquez, and even myself – we have put the September 16 date on the map for the sport of boxing. And now, today, William Zepeda and Mercito Gesta have an opportunity to show the world what fighting is all about.”

“For some strange reason, whenever anyone steps inside that ring on Mexican Independence Day, they fight with such passion. They fight with heart, they fight with everything they have because they know what’s on the line. Everyone who watches on Saturday can expect great fights from top to bottom.”

Oscar De La Hoya | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

Bernard Hopkins

“Everybody up here has an opportunity to close out the year, going into 2024. If you believe that the boxing world doesn’t have respect on your name, this is your opportunity to get it going into 2024. Everyone do well, be sharp, leave it all in the ring cause the world is watching.”

Bernard Hopkins | Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy

In Australia, Zepeda vs Gesta airs live on Sunday, September 17.