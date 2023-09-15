William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta weigh-in results

William Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) and Mercito Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) battle it out live on DAZN from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16. The contest features undefeated WBA Continental Americas lightweight champion of Mexico defending his title against former world title challenger of the Philippines. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In Australia, the event airs live on Sunday, September 17.

In the co-main event, WBA Intercontinental featherweight titleholder Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his strap against Mexico’s Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Also on the card, unified WBO and IBF minimumweight champion Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) defends her titles against Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs). The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In addition, Darius Fulghum (6-0, 6 KOs) faces Ricardo Luna (25-10-2, 16 KOs) in an eight-rounder at light heavyweight. Plus, Eric Priest (10-0, 7 KOs) takes on Simon Madsen (13-1, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder at middleweight.

Get Zepeda vs Gesta full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Zepeda vs Gesta fight card

Main card

William Zepeda vs. Mercito Gesta, 12 rounds, lightweight – Zepeda’s WBA Continental Americas lightweight title

Victor Morales vs. Edwin Palomares, 10 rounds, featherweight – Morales’ WBA Intercontinental featherweight title

Yokasta Valle vs. Maria Micheo Santizo, 10 rounds, minimumweight – Yokasta’s IBF and WBO minimumweight titles

Darius Fulghum vs. Ricardo Adrian Luna, 8 rounds, light heavyweight

Eric Priest vs. Simon Madsen, 8 rounds, middleweight

Prelims