Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Angel Fierro takes split decision against Brayan Zamarripa to retain NABO belt

Fierro retains WBO NABO lightweight title by split decision against Zamarripa in Tijuana, Mexico

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Angel Fierro defeats Brayan Zamarripa by split decision
Angel Fierro defeats Brayan Zamarripa by split decision at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on September 15, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Angel Fierro retained his WBO NABO lightweight title, when he faced Brayan Zamarripa at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The pair squared off in the all-Mexican main event bout live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Zamarripa, while two other judges gave 96-95 and 96-94 to Fierro.

With the victory by split decision, Fierro improved to 22-1-2, 17 KOs. In the lead up to the fight, San Diego-based 25-year-old said he was looking to secure a world title shot.

26-year-old southpaw Zamarripa of Ensenada, Baja California dropped to 13-2, 4 KOs. The defeat snapped his 10-win streak.

Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa highlights

Get Fierro vs Zamarripa full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.