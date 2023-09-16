Battling it out in front of his hometown crowd, Angel Fierro retained his WBO NABO lightweight title, when he faced Brayan Zamarripa at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The pair squared off in the all-Mexican main event bout live stream on DAZN.

The scheduled for 10 rounds contest went the full distance. In the end, one judge scored the fight 96-94 in favor of Zamarripa, while two other judges gave 96-95 and 96-94 to Fierro.

With the victory by split decision, Fierro improved to 22-1-2, 17 KOs. In the lead up to the fight, San Diego-based 25-year-old said he was looking to secure a world title shot.

26-year-old southpaw Zamarripa of Ensenada, Baja California dropped to 13-2, 4 KOs. The defeat snapped his 10-win streak.

Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa highlights

