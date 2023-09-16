Emiliano Fernando Vargas remained unbeaten record and handed Alejandro Guardado his first career defeat, when the pair squared off at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest kicked off ESPN-televised card, topped by Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title defense against Joet Gonzalez.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

The scheduled for six rounds lightweight bout ended half way through. The referee stepped in and called it a day to save Guardado further punishment, as Vargas continuously delivered a barrage of almost unanswered strikes to the head and body. The time of stoppage was 1 and 7 seconds into the third round.

With the victory by TKO, Las Vegas-based 19-year-old Emiliano Fernando Vargas of Oxnard, California improved to 7-0, 6 KOs. 29-year-old Alejandro Guardado of Sevilla, Spain dropped to 5-1, 1 KOs.

