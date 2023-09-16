Subscribe
Jamaine Ortiz returns with decision against Antonio Moran

Lopez vs Gonzalez

Parviz Iskenderov
Jamaine Ortiz defeats Antonio Moran by decision
Jamaine Ortiz in his bout against Antonio Moran at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on September 15, 2023 | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Jamaine Ortiz made his successful ring return on Friday, September 15, when he faced Antonio Moran at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas. The contest was featured on the card, headlined by Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title defense against Joet Gonzalez live on ESPN.

Going through the ropes for the first time in almost a year, Ortiz, who was tagged by a left hook in the second round, claimed the win against Moran by decision. After 10 rounds at super lightweight, the scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Jamaine Ortiz improved to 17-1-1, 8 KOs. In his previous bout in October 2022, the 27-year-old of Worcester, Massachusetts suffered lost the fight by UD against Vasiliy Lomachenko.

30-year-old Antonio Moran of Mexico City, Mexico dropped to 29-6-1, 20 KOs. The defeat snapped his three-win streak.

Jamaine Ortiz vs Antonio Moran highlights

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

Get Lopez vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

