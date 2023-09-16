Subscribe
Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler weigh-in results

Kenshiro Teraji defends unified WBC and WBA light flyweight belts against Hekkie Budler live from Tokyo, Japan

Kenshiro Teraji weigh-in
Kenshiro Teraji | Naoki Fukuda

Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs) and Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, September 18. The contest features Japan’s reigning WBC and WBA light flyweight titleholder defending his belts against two-division world champion from South Africa. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, undefeated Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) of Japan puts his WBO junior bantamweight title on the line against Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, kicking off the world title doubleheader.

Also on the card, Japan’s former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0) returns to the ring against Mexico’s Luis Guzman Torres (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Los Angeles native Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs) faces fellow former world title challenger Giemel Magramo (28-3, 23 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at light flyweight.

Get Teraji vs Budler full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Teraji vs Budler fight card

  • Kenshiro Teraji vs. Hekkie Budler, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Teraji’s WBC and WBA light flyweight titles
  • Junto Nakatani vs. Argi Cortes, 12 rounds, super flyweight – Nakatani’s WBO super flyweight title
  • Tenshin Nasukawa vs. Luis Guzman Torres, 8 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Anthony Olascuaga vs. Giemel Magramo, 8 rounds, light flyweight
  • Takumu Tamagawa vs. Hayato Yokoyama, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

