Kenshiro Teraji vs Hekkie Budler weigh-in results

Kenshiro Teraji (21-1, 13 KOs) and Hekkie Budler (35-4, 11 KOs) battle it out live on ESPN+ from Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan on Monday, September 18. The contest features Japan’s reigning WBC and WBA light flyweight titleholder defending his belts against two-division world champion from South Africa. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

In the co-main event, undefeated Junto Nakatani (25-0, 19 KOs) of Japan puts his WBO junior bantamweight title on the line against Argi Cortes (25-3-2, 10 KOs) of Mexico. The bout is scheduled for 12 rounds, kicking off the world title doubleheader.

Also on the card, Japan’s former kickboxing champion Tenshin Nasukawa (1-0) returns to the ring against Mexico’s Luis Guzman Torres (10-2, 6 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super bantamweight. Plus, Los Angeles native Anthony Olascuaga (5-1, 3 KOs) faces fellow former world title challenger Giemel Magramo (28-3, 23 KOs) of the Philippines in an eight-rounder at light flyweight.

Get Teraji vs Budler full fight card and stay tuned for weigh-in results below.

Teraji vs Budler fight card