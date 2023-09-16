Subscribe
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez full fight video highlights

Lopez defeats Gonzalez to retain IBF featherweight title

Newswire

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez squared off in the main event live on ESPN from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest featured IBF featherweight champion of Mexico up against two-time title challenger of the United States.

The scheduled for 12 rounds world championship bout went the full distance. The scores were 116-112, 117-111 and 118-110, all in favor of Lopez.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Luis Alberto Lopez improved to 27-2, 16 KOs. The 30-year-old champion of Mexicali, Baja California made the second successful defense of his title.

Los Angeles-based Joet Gonzalez dropped to 26-4, 15 KOs. The 29-year-old native of Glendora, California failed his third attempt to become champion.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

Get Lopez vs Gonzalez full fight card results.

