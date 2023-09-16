Subscribe
Fierro vs Zamarripa results, start time, live stream, how to watch, full fight card

Angel Fierro defends WBO NABO lightweight title against Brayan Zamarripa live from Tijuana, Mexico

Stream Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa live results from Tijuana, Mexico
Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa go face to face at the weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico, USA on Friday, September 15, 2023 | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Angel Fierro and Brayan Zamarripa battle it out in the main event live stream from Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico on Friday, September 15. The all-Mexican contest features hometown favorite defending his WBO NABO lightweight title against opponent of Ensenada, Baja California. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, September 16.

San Diego-based 25-year-old Fierro (21-1-2, 17 KOs) looks to retain his strap and secure a world title shot. 26-year-old Zamarripa (13-1, 4 KOs) is confident in victory and set to cause an upset.

The co-main event pits Erika Cruz (15-2, 3 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico against Melissa Oddessa Parker (6-1, 2 KOs) of Brooklyn, New York. The bout, with the WBA Continental Americas super bantamweight title on the line, is scheduled for 10 rounds.

Among Fierro vs Zamarripa undercard bouts, Kevin Barron Crespo (12-0, 9 KOs) of Tijuana and Christian Olivo Barreda (20-1-1, 7 KOs) of Hermosillo meet in a 10-round all-Mexican clash at featherweight. As well, Argentina’s Sabrina Maribel Perez (18-1-1, 2 KOs) of Isidro Casanova, Buenos Aires defends her WBC interim featherweight belt in a 10-rounder against Australia’s Skye Nicolson (7-0) of Meadowbrook, Queensland.

In addition, Los Angeles-based Federico Pacheco Jr (4-0, 3 KOs) and Carlos Cardenas (4-0, 3 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico go head to head in a four-rounder at heavyweight.

Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa start time

United States

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

UK and Australia

Broadcast: DAZN
Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 1 am BST / 10 am AEST

Fierro vs Zamarripa fight card

  • Angel Fierro vs. Brayan Zamarripa, 10 rounds, lightweight – Fierro’s WBO NABO lightweight title
  • Erika Cruz vs. Melissa Oddessa Parker, 10 rounds, super bantamweight – WBA Continental Americas super bantamweight title
  • Kevin Barron Crespo vs. Christian Olivo Barreda, 10 rounds, featherweight
  • Sabrina Maribel Perez vs. Skye Nicolson, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC interim featherweight title
  • Federico Pacheco Jr vs. Carlos Cardenas, 4 rounds, heavyweight

Angel Fierro vs Brayan Zamarripa results

