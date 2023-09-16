Rafael Pedroza (15-0, 11 KOs) and Ramon Cardenas (22-1, 11 KOs) square off on the top of ShoBox: The New Generation live stream from Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest features undefeated Panamanian prospect up against hometown favorite. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.

In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, September 16.

In the co-main event, Argentina’s undefeated Mirco Cuello (12-0, 11 KOs) of Villa Constitucion, Santa Fe faces off undefeated Los Angeles native Rudy Garcia (13-0-1, 2 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.

The telecast opener pits undefeated Freudis Rojas (11-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada against Los Angeles-based Saul Bustos (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of South El Monte, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.

Rafael Pedroza vs Ramon Cardenas start time

United States

Broadcast: Showtime

Date: Friday, September 15

Time: 9:30 pm ET

UK and Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date: Saturday, September 16

Time: 2:30 am BST / 11:30 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN

Date and time vary by location.

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pedroza vs Cardenas from practically anywhere.

Pedroza vs Cardenas fight card

Get Pedroza vs Cardenas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main Card

Rafael Pedroza vs. Ramon Cardenas, 10 round, super bantamweight

Mirco Cuello vs. Rudy Garcia, 10 rounds, featherweight

Freudis Rojas vs. Saul Bustos, 8 rounds, welterweight

Prelims

Felix Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight

Arturo Ramos vs. Bryan Springs, 4 rounds, super lightweight

Dagoberto Nevarez vs. Alejandro Avalos, 4 rounds, super middleweight

Jose Antonio Ruiz vs. Felipe Hernandez, 4 rounds, bantameweight

Ravven Brown vs. Kavarcia Polk, 4 rounds, super featherweight

Rafael Pedroza vs Ramon Cardenas results