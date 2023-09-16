Rafael Pedroza (15-0, 11 KOs) and Ramon Cardenas (22-1, 11 KOs) square off on the top of ShoBox: The New Generation live stream from Boeing Center at Tech Point in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest features undefeated Panamanian prospect up against hometown favorite. The bout is scheduled for 10 rounds at super bantamweight.
In the UK and Australia, the fight airs live on Saturday, September 16.
In the co-main event, Argentina’s undefeated Mirco Cuello (12-0, 11 KOs) of Villa Constitucion, Santa Fe faces off undefeated Los Angeles native Rudy Garcia (13-0-1, 2 KOs). The contest is scheduled for 10 rounds at featherweight.
The telecast opener pits undefeated Freudis Rojas (11-0, 11 KOs) of Las Vegas, Nevada against Los Angeles-based Saul Bustos (15-1-1, 8 KOs) of South El Monte, California. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at welterweight.
Rafael Pedroza vs Ramon Cardenas start time
United States
Broadcast: Showtime
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 9:30 pm ET
UK and Australia
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 2:30 am BST / 11:30 am AEST
Other countries
Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location.
Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Pedroza vs Cardenas from practically anywhere.
Pedroza vs Cardenas fight card
Get Pedroza vs Cardenas full fight card and stay tuned for results below.
Main Card
- Rafael Pedroza vs. Ramon Cardenas, 10 round, super bantamweight
- Mirco Cuello vs. Rudy Garcia, 10 rounds, featherweight
- Freudis Rojas vs. Saul Bustos, 8 rounds, welterweight
Prelims
- Felix Garcia vs. Joseph Johnson, 4 rounds, lightweight
- Arturo Ramos vs. Bryan Springs, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Dagoberto Nevarez vs. Alejandro Avalos, 4 rounds, super middleweight
- Jose Antonio Ruiz vs. Felipe Hernandez, 4 rounds, bantameweight
- Ravven Brown vs. Kavarcia Polk, 4 rounds, super featherweight