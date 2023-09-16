Skye Nicolson came out victorious when she faced Sabrina Maribel Perez on Friday, September 15 at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico. The pair battled it out on the card, headlined by Angel Fierro’s NABO lightweight title defense against Brayan Zamarripa. The event aired live stream on DAZN.

Nicolson of Australia and Perez of Argentina, both made their Mexican debut. The latter brought to the ring her interim WBC featherweight belt.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. The scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93, all in favor of the challenger.

A scary scene saw one of Perez’s cornermen, reportedly trainer and husband, collapsing ringside in Round 10.

“Congratulations, Skye Nicolson. Our thoughts now switch to Sabrina Perez’s coach,” Matchroom Boxing posted on X.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Skye Nicolson improved to 8-0. The 28-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland remained unbeaten and took the belt.

36-year-old Sabrina Maribel Perez of Isidro Casanova, Buenos Aires dropped to 18-2-1, 2 KOs. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

