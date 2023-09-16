Subscribe
HomeBoxing

Skye Nicolson earns decision against Sabrina Maribel Perez to land interim title

Fierro vs Zamarripa live from Tijuana, Mexico

BoxingNewsResults
Parviz Iskenderov
Skye Nicolson defeat Sabrina Maribel Perez to earn interim title
Skye Nicolson in her bout against Sabrina Maribel Perez | Ed Mulholland/Matchroom

Skye Nicolson came out victorious when she faced Sabrina Maribel Perez on Friday, September 15 at Auditorio Municipal Fausto Gutierrez Moreno in Tijuana, Mexico. The pair battled it out on the card, headlined by Angel Fierro’s NABO lightweight title defense against Brayan Zamarripa. The event aired live stream on DAZN.

Nicolson of Australia and Perez of Argentina, both made their Mexican debut. The latter brought to the ring her interim WBC featherweight belt.

The scheduled for 10 rounds bout went the full distance. The scores were 99-91, 98-92 and 97-93, all in favor of the challenger.

A scary scene saw one of Perez’s cornermen, reportedly trainer and husband, collapsing ringside in Round 10.

“Congratulations, Skye Nicolson. Our thoughts now switch to Sabrina Perez’s coach,” Matchroom Boxing posted on X.

With the victory by unanimous decision, Skye Nicolson improved to 8-0. The 28-year-old native of Meadowbrook, Queensland remained unbeaten and took the belt.

36-year-old Sabrina Maribel Perez of Isidro Casanova, Buenos Aires dropped to 18-2-1, 2 KOs. The defeat snapped her two-win streak.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

Get Fierro vs Zamarripa full fight card results.

Exclusive ExpressVPN offer for FIGHTMAG readers: Get 3 extra months free with a 12-month subscription. That's a saving of 49%.

Claim your offer

Links to streaming, pay-per-view, ticketing or VPN platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Comments

Related Posts

Latest News

Load more
Get the Disney Bundle - The ultimate streaming trio

Upcoming Events

Upcoming Events

Events

View all
Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!

Leave a Reply

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

DAZN - Live & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Stream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original ShowsStream ESPN+ Live Games and Original Shows
Watch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite DevicesWatch Award-Winning Series, Order PPV Fights Across Your Favorite Devices
Live & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports StreamingLive & On-Demand Sports Streaming
Paramount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live NewsParamount+ Now Streaming - New Shows, Movies & Live News
Kayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-DemandKayo Sports: Watch Sport Live & On-Demand

Got a tip?

We'd love to hear from you.
Send us a tip via the button below.

Send a tip

Newsletter

Get top stories directly in your inbox.

© 2023 Fightmag, ISSN 2652-5097.