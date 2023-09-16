Tiger Johnson takes majority decision against Ricardo Quiroz

Tiger Johnson remained unbeaten when he faced Ricardo Quiroz at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest kicked off the night of action, topped by Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title defense against Joet Gonzalez live on ESPN.

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

The pair went head to head for eight rounds at junior welterweight. In the end, one judge scored the fight 76-76, while two other judges had 79-73 in favor of former U.S. Olympian.

With the victory by majority decision Tiger Johnson improved his record to 10-0, 5 KOs. The 25-year-old native of Cleveland, Ohio made his third successful ring appearance for 2023.

Ricardo Quiroz of Oxnard, California dropped to 13-3, 7 KOs.

