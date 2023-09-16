Subscribe
Lopez vs Gonzalez results, start time, live stream, how to watch, main event, prelims

Luis Alberto Lopez defends IBF featherweight title against Joet Gonzalez live from Corpus Christi, TX

Stream Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez live results from Corpus Christi, Texas
Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez come face to face at the official weigh-in ceremony ahead of their bout at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, USA | Mikey Williams/Top Rank via Getty Images

Luis Alberto Lopez and Joet Gonzalez square off in the main event live stream from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The contest pits IBF featherweight champion of Mexico against two-time title challenger of the United States. The world championship bout is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In Australia the fight airs live on Saturday, September 16.

30-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez (28-2, 16 KOs) of Mexicali, Baja California makes the second defense of his belt. Los Angeles-based 29-year-old Joet Gonzalez (26-3, 15 KOs) of Glendora, California makes his third attempt to become champion.

In the ten-round co-main event, Xander Zayas (16-0, 10 KOs) of San Juan, Puerto Rico and Roberto Valenzuela (21-4, 20 KOs) of Agua Prieta, Mexico battle it out at junior middleweight. The telecast opener features Las Vegas-based Emiliano Fernando Vargas (6-0, 5 KOs) of Oxnard, California up against Alejandro Guardado (5-0, 1 KOs) of Sevilla, Spain in a six-rounder at lightweight.

On the top of Lopez vs Gonzalez undercard, Omar Aguilar (25-1, 24 KOs) and Julio Luna (20-1-2, 11 KOs) go head to head in an eight-round all-Mexican clash at welterweight. Among other prelims, John Rincon (7-0, 2 KOs) of Corpus Christi, Texas faces Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera (4-1-1, 2 KOs) of Caguas, Puerto Rico in a six-rounder at welterweight.

Also on the undercard, Jamaine Ortiz (16-1-1, 8 KOs) of Worcester, Massachusetts takes on Antonio Moran (29-5-1, 20 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico in a 10-rounder at lightweight. As well, former world title challenger Ruben Villa (20-1, 7 KOs) of Salinas, California meets Colombia’s Brandon Valdes (15-3, 7 KOs) in an eight-rounder at featherweight. In addition, U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (9-0, 5 KOs) duels Ricardo Quiroz (13-2, 7 KOs) of Oxnard, California in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez start time

United States

Broadcast: ESPN+
Date: Friday, September 15
Time: 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT
Prelims: 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT

Watch on ESPN+

Australia

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date: Saturday, September 16
Time: 12 pm AEST
Prelims: 8:30 am AEST

Other countries

Broadcast: Stream with VPN
Date and time vary by location

Boxing fans can connect via VPN, such as ExpressVPN, and live stream Lopez vs Gonzalez from practically anywhere.

Stream with VPN

Lopez vs Gonzalez fight card

Get Lopez vs Gonzalez full fight card and stay tuned for results below.

Main card

  • Luis Alberto Lopez vs. Joet Gonzalez, 12 rounds, featherweight – Lopez’s IBF featherweight title
  • Xander Zayas vs. Roberto Valenzuela, 10 rounds, junior middleweight – Zayas’ NABO/NABF junior middleweight titles
  • Emiliano Vargas vs. Alejandro Guardado, 6 rounds, lightweight

Undercard

  • Omar Alejandro Aguilar vs. Julio Luna, 8 rounds, welterweight – vacant WBC USA welterweight title
  • John Rincon vs. Bryan Ismael Rodriguez Rivera, 6 rounds, welterweight
  • Jamaine Ortiz vs. Antonio Moran, 10 rounds, junior welterweight
  • Ruben Villa vs. Brandon Valdes, 8 rounds, featherweight
  • Tiger Johnson vs. Ricardo Quiroz, 8 rounds, junior welterweight

Luis Alberto Lopez vs Joet Gonzalez results

