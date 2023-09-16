William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta prelims

William Zepeda vs Mercito Gesta free prelims air live from The Commerce Casino & Hotel in Commerce, CA on Saturday, September 16, leading to the main card on DAZN.

Among the preliminary bouts, Daniel Garcia (6-0, 5 KOs) of Westminster, Colorado and Erick Garcia Benitez (4-4, 1 KOs) of Guadalajara, Mexico square off in a six-rounder at super featherweight. As well, Roberto Gomez (5-2, 5 KOs) of Distrito Federal, Mexico and Alejandro Reyes (10-0, 5 KOs) of Los Angeles, California go head to head in a six-rounder at super lightweight. Plus, Gael Cabrera (1-0, 1 KOs) of Sonora, Mexico faces Juan Centeno (8-9-3, 1 KOs) of Managua, Nicaragua in a four-rounder at super bantamweight. In addition, Jordan Cervantes of Montebello, California makes his pro boxing debut against Giovanny Meza (0-4) of Ciudad Juarez, Mexico in a four-rounder at lightweight.

In the main event, William “El Camaron” Zepeda (28-0, 24 KOs) of San Mateo Atenco, Mexico defends his WBA Continental Americas lightweight title against former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta (34-3-3, 17 KOs) of San Diego, California by way of Mandaue City, Philippines. The contest is scheduled for 12 rounds.

In the 10-round co-main event, WBA Intercontinental featherweight titleholder Victor Morales (18-0-1, 9 KOs) of Vancouver, Washington defends his belt against Edwin Palomares (18-4-2, 9 KOs) of Mexico City, Mexico. Also on the card, Yokasta Valle (28-2, 9 KOs) of San Jose, Costa Rica by way of Matagalpa, Nicaragua defends her unified WBO and IBF minimumweight belts in a 10-rounder against Guatemala’s Maria Micheo Santizo (11-3, 6 KOs) of Eastvale, California.

In Australia, Zepeda vs Gesta airs live on Sunday, September 17.