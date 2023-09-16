Xander Zayas came out on top when he faced Roberto Valenzuela at American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas on Friday, September 15. The pair squared off in the co-feature on ESPN-televised card, topped by Luis Alberto Lopez’s IBF featherweight title defense against Joet Gonzalez.

The scheduled for 10 rounds junior middleweight bout didn’t go the full distance. Zayas secured the win by TKO, scoring a knockdown with a left hook and causing a cut on the top of his opponent’s nose along the way. The fight was stopped at 42 seconds into the fifth round.

With the victory, 21-year-old Xander Zayas of San Juan, Puerto Rico improved to 17-0, 11 KOs. 24-year-old Roberto Valenzuela of Agua Prieta, Mexico dropped to 21-5, 20 KOs.

“I’m a contender now at 154 lbs,” Zayas said post-win. When asked when was he looking to fight for a title, he said: “whenever Top Rank gives me an opportunity, I’ll be ready to take it.”

In Australia, the event aired live on Saturday, September 16.

