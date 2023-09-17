Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko squared off in the rematch, headlining Noche UFC live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The contest featured reigning women’s flyweight champion of Mexico up against former titleholder of Kyrgyzstan.

The pair first met in March at UFC 285. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via fourth-round submission and claimed the belt.

The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch went the full distance. The bout ended ended in a split draw. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Shevchenko. Another judge gave the same to Grasso. The third judge had it a draw, 47-47.

As a result, Guadalajara, Mexico’s 30-year-old Alexa Grasso, who scored a knockdown in the second round with the right hand and refused to get submitted in the third, retained her belt with an updated record of 19-3-1. 35-year-old Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan didn’t succeed in reclaiming the title.

In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.

Check out Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights below.

Grasso vs Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights

Valentina Shevchenko makes her Octagon walk.

Coming to regain the throne!@BulletValentina enters to take back the flyweight title at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/4jblcruQNg — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Here comes Alexa Grasso.

The champ is here! ?@AlexaGrasso set to defend her flyweight title on Mexican Independence Day ?? #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/9SKjWOb9rU — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Fight time.

The rematch starts NOW!



[ Tune into #NocheUFC live on ESPN+ ] pic.twitter.com/SyQ9PqcNrh — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Round 1.

Round 2.

¡QUÉ GOLPE LE CONECTÓ! ¡LA QUIERE SOMETER! ?



Alexa Grassso le conectó un tremendo golpe a Shevchenko que se fue directo a la lona.



La mexicano no la suelta y la quiere someter. #UFCxFSMX pic.twitter.com/yB8zkvsHDD — FOX Sports MX (@FOXSportsMX) September 17, 2023

Round 3.

Round 4.

Round 5.

WHAT. A. FIGHT.



Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko just delivered a classic at #NocheUFC ?? pic.twitter.com/4XWShPAIN5 — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

Highlights.

Miren las mejores acciones de esta estelar??? #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/QDY0arunCd — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) September 17, 2023

Verdict.

Alexa Grasso retains her UFC women’s flyweight title by split draw ? #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/MqhCdfoi5q — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) September 17, 2023

Valentina Shevchenko post-fight interview.

Valentina Shevchenko reacts to the split draw ruling at #NocheUFC pic.twitter.com/FxpHmNCrEa — UFC (@ufc) September 17, 2023

