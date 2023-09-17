Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko squared off in the rematch, headlining Noche UFC live stream on ESPN+ from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 16. The contest featured reigning women’s flyweight champion of Mexico up against former titleholder of Kyrgyzstan.
The pair first met in March at UFC 285. Grasso defeated Shevchenko via fourth-round submission and claimed the belt.
The scheduled for five rounds championship rematch went the full distance. The bout ended ended in a split draw. One judge scored the fight 48-47 in favor of Shevchenko. Another judge gave the same to Grasso. The third judge had it a draw, 47-47.
As a result, Guadalajara, Mexico’s 30-year-old Alexa Grasso, who scored a knockdown in the second round with the right hand and refused to get submitted in the third, retained her belt with an updated record of 19-3-1. 35-year-old Valentina Shevchenko (23-4-1) of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan didn’t succeed in reclaiming the title.
In Australia, the event aired live on Sunday, September 17 live on Kayo.
Check out Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko 2 full fight video highlights below.
Some of the video clips below are restricted by region. A VPN service, such as ExpressVPN, set for USA, Australia or Spain, might be helpful to watch from a different location.
